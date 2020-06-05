Honor 8S (2020) With Single Rear Camera Launched News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor has launched its 8S (2020) smartphone discreetly in the UK market. The phone has debuted as the predecessor of the Honor 8S (2019) which was launched in Russia last year.

The only difference between the two phones is the storage variant. The Honor 8S (2019) comes with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone was offered in black, blue, and golden color options with a price tag of RUB 8,490 (roughly Rs. 8,900).

On the other hand, the Honor 8S (2020) comes with 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant with a price of GBP 100 (roughly Rs. 9,600).

The Honor 8S (2020) is already up for sale through the Honor's UK site. It is expected that the company will announce the sale date of the phone soon. The budget-friendly phone will be offered in the only navy blue color. It is still doubtful whether the phone will be launched in the Indian market.

Honor 8S (2020) Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Honor 8S (2020) comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ display which offers a resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels. It has a fingerprint sensor that also includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity reader.

Coming to the software, it runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 on top. The device draws power from a 3,020 mAh battery with fast charging technology.

The device is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The memory is expandable via a microSD card slot.

For photography, the device has a single 13MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture on the back panel. On the front side, it has a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Honor 8S (2020) supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Micro-USB 2.0 for connectivity.

