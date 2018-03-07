Honor 9 Lite now available with attractive offers as part of Women’s day celebration

Honor, Huawei's e-brand for digital natives, has just announced attractive discounts to celebrate International Women's Day on March 08 2018. Scheduled for tomorrow from 12 noon onwards exclusively on Flipkart.com, Honor is giving instant 10 percent discount for HDFC debit and credit users, an additional Rs. 1,500 off on exchange on your old smartphone.However, this offer is only applicable to the 4+64 GB version of Honor 9 Lite.

"This International Women's Day, Honor urges people to celebrate the spirit of Womanhood and as part of our celebrations, we are giving special discounts for tomorrow's Women's Day Flash sale at 12 noon for Honor 9 Lite," said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Honor 9 Lite (first impressions) will be available at a price point of Rs. 10,999 for the 32 GB variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 64 GB variant. "Honor is an industry leader in its creation of reasonable value products, combining top-end quality and performance at a highly competitive price point. Compared to other smartphones in the same price bracket, the Honor 9 Lite leads the way in combining value with the all-important wider screen, bezel-less display and a series of high-end features," the company said.

Display, Processor, RAM and Storage Honor 9 Lite comes with a 5.65-inch IPS display having 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels at a PPI of 428 pixels per inch. The smartphone is powered by 1.7GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. Cameras, Battery and Software As for the cameras, Huawei Honor 9 Lite features four cameras with dual-camera setups both at the front and back. Interestingly, both sides use a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Honor has recently announced Face Unlock feature for the Honor 9 Lite as well. Moving on, the handset runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 and is backed by a 3000mAh non-removable battery. Other Features The dual SIM smartphone offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors onboard include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. The device measures 151.00 x 71.90 x 7.60 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 149.00 grams.

