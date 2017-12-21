Honor 9 Lite with full screen display, quad cameras, Android Oreo launched

As scheduled Huawei's sub-brand Honor has now announced the launch of a new smartphone Honor 9 Lite at an event in China.

The new device is a toned down version of its flagship Honor 9 but it comes with significant changes as well as upgrades. Well, in comparison to Honor 9 which came with the standard 16:9 display and dual rear-facing cameras, the newly launched Honor 9 Lite is now equipped with an 18:9 display and quad cameras.

Having said that, let's have a look at what the smartphone has to offer in detail.

Display, Processor, RAM and Storage Well, Honor 9 Lite features a full-screen 5.65-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2160 X 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by company's in-house HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor (four cores clocked at 2.36GHz, and four cores clocked at 1.7GHz) which is paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The company is also offering 32GB and 64GB storage options and the memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via micro SD card. Cameras, Battery and Software Talking about the cameras, the phone features dual cameras both at the back and the front. Interestingly, the handset comes with a 13-megapixel primary and 2-megapixel secondary sensor both on the rear and front side. The rear sensors come with PDAF, 3D beauty, bokeh effect and more. Honor 9 Lite is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it runs on the latest Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 skin on top. Other Features The dual-SIM handset offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer (digital compass), and proximity sensor. The phone measures 151 mm × 71.9 mm × 7.60 mm and weighs 149 grams. Price and Availibility As for the pricing and availability, Honor 9 Lite comes with a price tag of 1199 Yuan (roughly Rs. 11,667) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM + 32GB of storage is priced at 1499 Yuan (roughly Rs. 14,586). A third variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at 1799 Yuan (roughly Rs. 17,506). The smartphone is said to be available for purchase in China starting December 26 and it will come in Navy Blue, Seagull Gray, Magic Nightfall and Pearl White color options. According to reports, the smartphone will reportedly go on sale in 14 countries soon after, including India, Russia, and the UK.