Honor 9A, 9S India Launch Set For July 31: All You Need To know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor is all set to launch the Honor 9A, 9S alongside the Honor MagicBook 15 on July 31. Both handsets were launched in April in Russia. The Honor 9A launch date comes to light via Amazon teaser and it is said to go for the first sale on August 6 (Amazon Prime Day). On the other hand, the Honor 9S will go on sale via Flipkart.

The Honor 9A comes in a single storage variant and includes Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) and App Gallery store in place of Google Mobile Services and Google Play store. The 3GB + 64GB storage model of the Honor 9A is offered in Russia with a price tag of RUB 10,990 (roughly Rs. 11,200), while the Honor 9S carries a price tag of RUB 6,990 (roughly Rs. 7,200) and comes in Blue, Red, and 'The Black' color options.

It is not yet known at what price the handsets will be available in the Indian market. Looking at the prices, it can be said that both phones will fall under the entry-level.

Honor 9A Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Honor 9A comes with a 6.3-inch display with 88.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also offers a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The Honor 9A is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) chipset coupled with 3GB RAM. It has a 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. Coming to the software, the device runs on Magic UI 3.1, based on Android 10.

The Honor 9A has a triple rear camera module comprising of a 13MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP secondary lens, and another 2MP camera. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie shooter. For connectivity options, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port.

Honor 9S Specifications

The Honor 9S features a 5.45-inch display and offers a resolution of 720 x 1,440 pixels and 295.4ppi pixel density. The device gets power from the MediaTek MT6762R chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

It ships with Magic UI 3.1, based on Android 10, and packs a 3,020 mAh battery. In terms of optics, the device comes with a single 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture at the backside. For selfies and videos, it has a 5MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The device measures 146.5 x 70.94 x 8.35mm dimensions and weighs 144 grams.

Best Mobiles in India