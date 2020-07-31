Honor 9A, 9S Launched In India; Skips Google Play To Bring In Huawei AppGallery News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor has launched two entry-level smartphones - the Honor 9A and 9S in India. However, there is a slight difference between the two phones. For one, the Honor 9A features a triple rear camera setup, while the Honor 9S has a single-rear camera. Both handsets draw power from the MediaTek processor and include Huawei's AppGallery instead of the Google Play Store.

Honor 9A, Honor 9S Price, Availability

The Honor 9A retails for Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue color options. On the other hand, the Honor 9S carries a price tag of Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The Honor 9S will be available in blue and black color variants.

Both handsets will go on sale on August 6 via Amazon. However, the Honor 9A sale will start at 11 AM, while Honor 9S will be available for purchase at 12 PM. On the first sale, customers can get the Honor 9A with a special price of Rs. 8,999 and the 9S will be available for Rs 5,999.

Additionally, there are other offers on the Honor 9A, including an instant discount of Rs. 1,000. Honor 9S buyers get an instant discount of Rs. 500. The HDFC Bank customers can get a 10 percent discount on the Honor 9A. Besides, for both handsets, there are no-cost EMI options for up to six months.

Honor 9A: Specifications

The handset comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ Full View display which offers a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6762R SoC along with 3GB RAM. The 64GB internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. On the software front, it runs on Android 10 based on Magic UI 3.1. The device gets fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery with support for reverse charging.

In terms of optics, the triple rear camera setup of the Honor 9A includes a 13MP main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it offers an 8MP selfie shooter.

Honor 9S: Specifications

The Honor 9S packs a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The phone runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box with Magic UI 3.1. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

For cameras, the Honor 9S comes with a single 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For selfies, it features a 5MP selfie camera. The device packs a 3020 mAh battery and for connectivity, it includes dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port.

