    Honor 9A Global Launch Confirmed For June 23

    By
    |

    Honor has confirmed the arrival of its new budget smartphone for the masses dubbed - the Honor 9A. The device is all set to go official in the global market this month itself which has been confirmed by the company itself. The handset will be unveiled via an online event whose details are given below.

    Honor 9A Global Launch Date

    The Honor 9A will be announced globally on June 23, 2020. The company will be streaming the launch on its official YouTube channel. The event is set to go live at 5:30 PM. It is currently unknown if the company plans on introducing the handset on the same day in India or will be hosting a separate launch altogether. It is worth noting the device was first introduced in Russia alongside the Honor 9C and the Honor 9S.

    Honor 9A Key Features

    The Honor 9A is an entry-level smartphone which is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The device is announced with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. It boots on Android 10 OS and comes with a Magic UI interface on top. Also, the device comes void of Google services and rather has a dedicated App Gallery.

    The device features a 6.3-inch LCD display that delivers an HD+ resolution. There is a waterdrop notch which comprises an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

    The device offers a triple-rear camera module that packs a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

    Just to recap, Honor's last budget offering in India was also from the Honor '9' series. The company had introduced the Honor 9X Pro. This device arrived as a mid-range offering powered by the company's in-house HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC. The company had hosted early access sale for this handset online. We expect the company to adopt a similar strategy for the Honor 9A in India as well.

    Read More About: honor news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 18:10 [IST]
