Honor 9A Indian Price Revealed Via Amazon: All You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor is gearing up to launch its entry-level smartphone - the Honor 9A in India tomorrow (July 31). The handset has been spotted by FoneArena on Amazon revealing its price tag. According to the listing, which was pulled down after a while, the Honor 9 was shown in the Phantom Blue color option with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB + 64GB storage variant.

The handset was launched back in April in Russia. It was then offered in Midnight Blue color and a single storage variant. In India, the launch event will be held tomorrow at 2 pm and it is expected to go for sale on August 6 via Amazon.

Honor 9A Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Honor 9A sports a 6.3-inch HD+ display which offers a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The device gets fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery packed and runs on Magic UI 3.1, based on Android 10.

The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) chipset along with 3GB RAM. The 64GB internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The triple rear camera setup of the handset offers a 13MP main sensor, a 5MP secondary lens, and a 2MP shooter. Upfront, the smartphone features an 8MP selfie camera. For connectivity options, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port.

It is expected that the features of the phone will remain the same as the Russian variant. Considering the price revealed on Amazon, the company is offering decent features on the Honor 9A. The device packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery and the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset that can also handle heavy games. All in all, if you are looking for a phone with a large battery, expandable storage at a low price, the Honor 9A should be accounted as a suitable option.

Best Mobiles in India