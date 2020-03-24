Honor 9A Specifications Revealed Ahead Of March 30 Launch News oi-Karan Sharma

Honor has confirmed that It is planning to launch the new Honor 9A smartphone on March 30 alongside the Honor 30S. The main focus of the event will be the Honor 30S as it is the first smartphone from the company to arrive with 5G-ready Kirin 820 processor. The company has managed to keep the secrecy about the specifications of the Honor 30S, but it seems that all the important information about the Honor Play 9A has been spotted on the Chinese Telecom database.

Honor 9A Specifications

According to the report, the Honor 9A will feature a waterdrop notch display along with a noticeable bezel and thick-chin. The listing suggests that the rear panel of the device is made out of polycarbonate material. It also features a rectangle-shaped dual rear camera setup placed at the top-left corner of the back panel.

Besides, the smartphone also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Reports also suggest that the Honor 9A comes with 159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04mm dimensions and weighs around 185 grams. The smartphone is said to pack a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The screen carries a screen-to-body ratio of 88.4 percent. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Helio P35 processor.

The smartphone is backed by a 4GB RAM and 64GB of on-board storage which can be expanded via microSD card. The Honor 9A runs on Android 10 operating system on top of Magix UI 3.0.1. The smartphone is said to be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery which the company claims that to deliver a battery life of 3 days.

On the optical front, the smartphone is said to feature an 8MP selfie shooter and at the rear panel, it houses a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13MP primary camera + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. On the connectivity part, the smartphone will feature dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, microUSB and 3.5mm audio jack.

Honor 9A Pricing

The Honor 9A is listed with a price tag of Yuan 899 ($127). It will be available in Dark Night Black, Green Jasper and Blue Water Emerald color options.

