Honor 9A With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched: Specifications, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor is gearing up to announce its budget-friendly smartphone - Honor 9A globally. The smartphone has recently been launched in the European market. The handset is equipped with a triple-camera module and packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

Price & Availability

The phone carries a price tag of 149.90 Euros (around Rs. 12,900) for the European market, and it is for 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Honor 9A will be available for purchase in Europe from July 1 through Hihonor, Amazon, and other retailers. The phone is offered in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue color variants. In China, the Honor 9A was launched in March for price of RMB 10,990 (roughly Rs. 11,350). The details regarding India launch are under wraps.

Honor 9A Features

The Honor 9A is offered in a 3GB of RAM + 64GB storage variant. However, the storage of the handset is also expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Coming to the display design, the Honor 9A packs a 6.3-inch HD+ Dewdrop display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. In terms of software, the device ships with Android 10 based on Magic UI 3.1. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The device is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery and the company mentioned that the handset will provide up to 33 hours of 4G calls and 35 hours of video playback. Even its FM radio will offer up to 37 hours of playback.

For imaging, the Honor 9A is equipped with a triple-camera setup which comprises a 13MP main lens with an f/1.8 aperture, 5MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, another 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it features an 8MP front-facing shooter.

From the above specification, it can be said that among the entry-level phones, its features are respectable. However, when it comes to chipsets, it does not offer a great performance because the phone packs the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC which is not so suitable for gaming as well.

Best Mobiles in India