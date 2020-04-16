Honor 9C With 4GB RAM, Android 10 OS Visits Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor recently unveiled its flagship Honor 30 series with 5G connectivity. Now, the company is working on a new budget smartphone. The upcoming handset is said to be the Honor 9C which has been leaked a couple of times in the past. The device has been now been spotted on Geekbench and its listing gives some insight into the hardware. Details are as follows:

The Honor 9C has been spotted with the Huawei AKA-L29 model number. According to the Geekbench listing, the device will launch with the Android 10 OS. The device is likely to offer a custom Magic UI skin on top. The listing further notes an ARM HiSilicon mobile processor with eight cores and a base frequency of 1.71GHz.

While the name of the chipset is not revealed, it is speculated to be the HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor. This mid-range chipset is used by the company on budget Honor 9X as well. The Geekbench listing also reveals 4GB RAM, but there is no detail on the storage capacity. Whether or not it will be launched in multiple configurations, is something we will have to wait and see.

Coming to the benchmark scores, the Honor 9C has managed to log 298 points in the single-core test and 1308 points in the multi-core tests. This is all the primary information shared by Geekbench on the hardware and software features of the Honor 9C.

It is worth mentioning that this handset has already been certified via EEC in the past. It had been certified with the same AKA-L29 model number. But, the primary details on its hardware remain undisclosed.

Some reports online suggest that the company could pack the device with internals similar to the Honor 9X. But, it can't be said for sure just yet. We are likely to get details on its availability in the coming days and will share all the latest information on the same.

