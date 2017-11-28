Honor 9i is now available for purchase on Flipkart: Offers and more

Honor 9i is yet again up for sale on Flipkart. The sale is starting today, November 28 and it will go until November 30. Interested consumers can pick up the Honor 9i at Rs 17,999, and they can choose from two color options that include 'Prestige Gold' and the recently launched 'Graphite Black'.

Flipkart is promoting the sale as "The Big Honor 9i Sale" and the e-commerce website is also providing few offers for the buyers. As such, HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders can avail 10 percent off on the purchase of the Honor 9i. Flipkart is also offering guaranteed Rs 9,000 Buyback Value of the Honor 9i.

There is also an exchange offer where buyers can exchange their old device to purchase the Honor 9i. Buyers will get up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

Honor 9i (review) was launched on October 5 in India. Let us quickly recall what it has to offer.

Main USP Talking about the main highlight of the smartphone, Honor 9i sports a 13-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor for depth of field enabled shots and soft LED flash at the front. At the rear, there's a 16-megapixel primary sensor which is combined with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and come along with dual-tone LED flash. Dual cameras on both panels will help users take Bokeh shots and portraits. Display While the trend of bezel-free displays has been catching up, Honor 9i also features a FullView 5.9-inch full-HD display which comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio, screen resolution of 1080x2160 pixels and screen to body ratio of 83 percent. The display is covered by 2.5D curved glass on top. Processor, RAM and Storage The smartphone is powered by a 2.36GHz octa-core Kirin 659 processor which is further paired with 4GB of RAM. The device offers 64GB of storage. The handset is backed by a 3340mAh battery which the company claims can deliver up to two days of standby time. It runs on EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Other Features Honor 9i offers Hybrid Dual SIM, 4G LTE with VoLTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, NFC. The handset also comes with a fingerprint sensor and gesture-based shortcuts like 'draw an S' for a long screenshot to capture an entire web page; 'tap twice with one finger' for a screenshot, and 'tap twice with two fingers' for screen recording. The device comes with a metal unibody design and measures 156.2 × 75.2 × 7.5mm while weighing in at 164 grams.