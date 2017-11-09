Honor 9i is now available in a refreshing Graphite Black color on Flipkart

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has just announced some great news for aspiring consumers of Honor 9i. The much-awaited black color variant has now been launched in India and it is available on Flipkart and the brand's official Honor online store starting today, 9 November.

So consumers are basically getting one more choice in addition to the glamorous Prestige Gold color. Honor 9i fans can grab the smartphone is a sophisticated Graphite Black variant. However, the main reason for the company to come up with a new variant may be because the device has witnessed unprecedented response.

The company has claimed that the stock had to be replenished several times since the start of the sale on October 14th. "In fact each time stock was added, owing to an unprecedented demand surge for the highly popular Honor 9i (review), many aspiring consumers may have been left disappointed as there were large number of online shoppers who were keen to own the world's first smartphone with four cameras and FullView FHD+ Display at a price of Rs. 17,999," the company said.

Commenting on the highly encouraging consumer response, Mr. P. Sanjeev, Vice President Sales has also said, "We are truly thankful to all our consumers for making Honor 9i's online sales such a resounding success. We are confident that with the introduction of the all-new Graphite Black color, the sales of Honor 9i will receive an even bigger boost. We are now dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of those desirous of owning an Honor 9i in two top-selling color options. The encouragement from our consumers motivates us to work harder and strengthen our brand narrative in India."

Features and Specifications of Honor 9i Those wishing to experience and own Honor 9i in either Graphite Black or Prestige Gold can further expect to see exciting features and specs. While the trend of bezel-free displays has been catching up, Honor 9i also features a FullView 5.9-inch full-HD display which comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio, screen resolution of 1080x2160 pixels and screen to body ratio of 83 percent. The display is covered by 2.5D curved glass on top. The device comes with a metal unibody design and measures 156.2 × 75.2 × 7.5mm while weighing in at 164 grams. Under the Hood The smartphone is powered by a 2.36GHz octa-core Kirin 659 processor which is further paired with 4GB of RAM. The device offers 64GB of storage. The handset is backed by a3340mAh battery which the company claims can deliver up to two days of standby time. It runs on EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Honor 9i offers Hybrid Dual SIM, 4G LTE with VoLTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, NFC. The handset also comes with a fingerprint sensor and gesture-based shortcuts like 'draw an S' for a long screenshot to capture an entire web page; 'tap twice with one finger' for a screenshot, and 'tap twice with two fingers' for screen recording. Main USP of Honor 9i Talking about the main USP of the smartphone, Honor 9i sports a 13-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor for depth of field enabled shots and soft LED flash at the front. The dual front cameras also incorporate studio-level smart selfie toning flash and deliver remarkable bokeh effect. At the rear, there's a 16-megapixel primary sensor which is combined with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and come along with dual-tone LED flash. Dual cameras on both panels will help users take Bokeh shots and portraits.