    Honor 9X Could Launch In India By The End Of October

    By Kunwar Kunal
    Honor 9X series was launched in China in July. And now the company is going to release the Honor 9X and 9X Pro globally. As of a schedule, the brand will release the phones both in Russia and Netherlands on October 24. Furthermore, a source revealed that the Honor 9X smartphone could even launch in India by the end of October.

    Honor 9X, 9X Pro Specifications And Price

     

    Honor 9X, 9X Pro Specifications And Price

    To recollect, the Honor 9X arrived with a 6.59-inch display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Kirin 810 processor which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB ROM. It houses a 48MP + 2MP camera setup at the rear, while at the front it packs a single 16MP sensor. It runs Android Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top.

    The handset comes with Bluetooth 5 and USB Type-C connections. And, it features a fingerprint scanner. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It is available in Magic Night Black, Charm Sea Blue, and Red colors.

    On the other hand, the 9X Pro comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB in-built storage. It sports a 48MP, 2MP, and an 8MP camera lens at the rear. Its other specs like display, processor, front camera, battery, and OS is similar to the 9X. Besides, the 9X Pro was launched in Magic Night Black, Charm Sea Blue color options.

    As far as price is concerned, the 9X Pro is available at 1,399 Yuan which roughly translates to Rs. 14,107 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Its other two variants of 6GB RAM/64GB ROM and 6GB RAM/128GB ROM are priced at 1,599 Yuan(approx. Rs. 16,152) and 1,899 Yuan(nearly Rs. 19,182), respectively.

    Whereas the 9X Pro price for the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM starts from 2,199 Yuan(approx. Rs. 22,168). And its top-end variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM is priced at 2,399 Yuan that nearly converts to Rs. 24,212.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
