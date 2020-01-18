Honor 9X First Sale Starts At Midnight Today: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor's first pop-up selfie camera smartphone called the 9X debuted just a few days ago in the Indian market. Now, it's all set to go on sale starting today online. The mid-range smartphone comes as a successor to the Honor 8X and is launched in dual RAM and storage configuration.

Honor 9X India Sale Details

The Honor 9X can be purchased at a starting price tag of Rs. 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Whereas, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for Rs. 16,999 on Flipkart. Notably, the sale starts at 12 AM midnight. You can select from Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black color options.

The offers in Flipkart include Rs. 1,000 limited-period discount on the base model. Do note that this is the offer valid for purchases made on the first day only. Following this, it will be retailing at its original Rs. 13,999 price tag.

You can also avail up to Rs. 2,200 benefits via Jio if you buy Rs. 349 and Rs. 249 prepaid plans. Also, there is an additional 10 percent off for ICICI Bank Credit card users.

Honor 9X Highlight Features

The Honor 9X's primary highlight is its pop-up selfie camera module packing a 16MP snapper with an f/2.2 aperture. The device offers three cameras at the rear housing a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

The other cameras at the back consist of an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV and a 2MP sensor for depth mapping. This handset is equipped with a mid-range HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset accompanied bu up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It ships with Android Pie OS and has an EMIUI 9 skin on top.

The device flaunts a 6.59-inch LCD display mated to 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and 391 PPI pixel density. Completing the spec-sheet is a 10W fast charging supported 4,000 mAh battery.

