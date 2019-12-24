Honor 9X Likely To Debut In January 2020 In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is gearing up to launch its next smartphone in the Indian market. Called the Honor 9X, the device has already debuted in China back in July this year. The company had previously suggested its launch by the end of 2019 in India. However, it seems that the launch is now delayed until next year.

Honor 9X India Launch Details

A report from 91Mobiles reveals a January 2020 launch date of the Honor 9X. Honor will also be launching the Magic 2 smartphone alongside the Honor 9X. Following the launch of these two products, the company is said to be expanding its product portfolio in India with the launch of Honor Vision TV and MagicBook notebook lineup.

Honor 9X Hardware And Software Features

The device will arrive as a successor to the Honor 8X and will be a mid-range offering. It is likely to flaunt a 6.59-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. At its core, there will be an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset clubbed with Mali-G52 MP6 GPU.

The handset will likely be available with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. The device is said to come with an expandable storage option and run on Android Pie OS with an EMUI skin overlay.

In terms of optics, the handset will feature a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The handset will offer a motorized selfie camera housing 16MP sensor with an f/1.6 aperture.

Connectivity aspects include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The handset will draw its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery.

