Honor 9X Lite Poster Leak Reveals 48MP Dual Camera Module

Honor 9X Lite Poster Leak

According to the leaked image, the Honor 9X Lite will be launched in green color. The poster image shows the rear panel of the phone with a dual-camera module with a primary 48MP AI camera sensor, along with an LED flash placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel.

The second camera is unknown. However, the reports suggest that it can be a depth sensor similar to the Honor 9X. Besides, the poster also showcases a fingerprint scanner placed at the middle of the back panel.

Honor 9X Lite Camera-Centric Phone

The teaser poster is promoting the smartphone as "XTRAORDINARY PHOTOGRAPHER" which means that this is going to be a camera-centric smartphone.

The poster image also reveals the design of the alleged Honor 9X Lite, it has curved edges and on the right, it sports volume rocker keys and power button. The rear panel also seems to feature a dual-tone glass body.

Honor 9X Lite With Google Mobile Services

Back in January, the smartphone was spotted on Google Play certification with three different model numbers including JSN-L21, JSN-L22, and JSN-L23. This means that the phone will arrive with build-in Google Play Store and Google Mobile Services.

Besides, it is also speculated that the smartphone will be powered by either Kirin 710 or the Kirin 710F processor, similar to the other mid-range devices launched recently by the brand.

As of now, there is no information available on the launch date of the smartphone from the company. We recommend you to take this information with the pinch of salt and wait for the official confirmation.