Honor 9X Lite With 48MP Rear Camera Goes Official: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Honor has launched its latest mid-range smartphone -- the Honor 9X Lite, a toned-down version of the original Honor 9X, which debuted in India earlier this year. Soon after the launch of the Honor 9X, its lighter variant started surfacing on the web. Now, the company has finally announced the Honor 9X Lite in Finland. The highlighted feature of the smartphone is the dual-camera module, Kirin processor, notch display, and a lot more. Here are the details:

Honor 9X Lite Specifications

The Honor 9X Lite flaunts a dual rear camera setup with the combination of 48MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture + 2MP secondary camera, with an f/2.4 aperture along with an LED flash. The rear camera module is placed at the top-left corner of the back panel aligned vertically. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 16MP front-facing camera with anf/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display, with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixel and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The screen also sports a notch which looks similar to the iPhone X notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710 processor, clubbed with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The Honor 9X Lite is backed by 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Users can also expand the storage via microSD.

On the software front, the newly launched smartphone runs Android 9 Pie on top of EMUI 9. The Honor 9X Lite is fuelled by a 3,750 mAh non-removable battery. On the connectivity part, it offers Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS. It also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Pricing And Availability

The Honor 9X Lite comes in green and black color options with a price tag of Euro 199 (approx $215 and Rs. 16,454). The smartphone will be up for pre-order from April 30, 2020. However, there is no word on its availability in the Indian market.

