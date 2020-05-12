Honor 9X Pro With Dedicated AppGallery Unveiled In India: Price And Offers News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor 9X debuted back in January this year in India and since then the availability of the Honor 9X Pro is being tipped consistently. After months of speculations and rumors, the device has finally gone official in the Indian market and comes void of Google Play Store. This makes it the first smartphone by the company in the country which is equipped with a dedicated AppGallery from Huawei.

Honor 9X Pro Sale And Offers Details

The Honor 9X Pro will be available for purchase on Flipkart at Rs. 17,999. Notably, the company has also announced a 'Super Early Access Sale" which will last for 24 hours from May 21 to May 22. It will begin at 12 pm on Flipkart itself. Also, the company will be taking pre-registrations for the 'Special Early Access' sale starting today, i.e May 12, till midnight.

The device will be available in two color options - Midnight Black and Phantom Purple shades. Also, if you are pre-booking the handset, you will be able to avail a discount of Rs. 3,000 and also some offers like one-time screen replacement which will be applicable till 3 months from the date of purchase.

Honor 9X Pro: What's The Highlight?

The biggest change which this device brings over previous Honor offerings in India is the support for Huawei's AppGallery. It uses the in-house HiSilicom Kirin 810 processor which is based on 7nm architecture. It is announced with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space. Sadly, the device has debuted with an older Android Pie OS and we currently don't know if an update is lined up for the same.

In the camera department, the device equips a triple-camera module at the rear packed with a 48MP primary sensor. This is a Sony IMX582 sensor which is paired with an 8MP sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots and a 2MP sensor for bokeh effects.

Similar to the standard model, the Honor 9X Pro employs a pop-up selfie camera setup that comprises a 16MP snapper. The smartphone bestows a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. A 4,000 mAh battery will drive the unit.

The device is equipped with a good set of internals. Its Hisilicon Kirin 810 processor is a capable mid-range chipset which should handle multitasking at hand with ease. Besides, it would be interesting to see if the support for Huawei's AppGallery gives a different user experience or the similar we have got from previous Honor handsets.

