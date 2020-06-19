ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Honor 9X Pro With Kirin 810 SoC Set To Go For Live On June 20 Via Flipkart

    By
    |

    Honor 9x Pro was officially unveiled for the Indian market in May. The device includes Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) instead of Google Mobile Services. This is the Honor's first smartphone which comes with AppGallery pre-installed. The budget-friendly phone has gone on sale several times since its official announcement.

    Honor 9X Pro Set To Go For Live On June 20

     

    Now, the Honor 9x Pro is gearing up to go on sale again. The sale will kick off on June 20 (12PM) through Flipkart. The device features a pop-up selfie camera along with a triple rear camera setup.

    The Honor 9X Pro launched in the country with a price tag of Rs. 17,999. Now, customers can grab the handset only priced at Rs. 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Midnight Black and Phantom Black color variants.

    The Honor 9X Pro sports a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD display which offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it draws power from the octa-core 7nm Kirin 810 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

    For battery, it packs a 4,000 mAh battery along with a USB Type-C charging port. Coming to the software, the smartphone ships with Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top.

    In terms of optics, the Honor 9X Pro equipped with a triple- camera setup which includes a 48MP Sony IMX582 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone has a 16MP pop-up front shooter for taking selfies.

    If you are looking for a handset under Rs. 15,000 then you can go for the Honor 9X Pro. You get features like fingerprint sensor, digital compass, ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, and gyroscope for connectivity.

    The GPU Turbo of the handset offers smooth operation and helps enjoy games such as PUBG Mobile, Vancouver, and more. The phone is already listed on Flipkart.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: honor smartphone news
    Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 16:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X