Honor 9X Pro With Kirin 810 SoC Set To Go For Live On June 20 Via Flipkart

Honor 9x Pro was officially unveiled for the Indian market in May. The device includes Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) instead of Google Mobile Services. This is the Honor's first smartphone which comes with AppGallery pre-installed. The budget-friendly phone has gone on sale several times since its official announcement.

Now, the Honor 9x Pro is gearing up to go on sale again. The sale will kick off on June 20 (12PM) through Flipkart. The device features a pop-up selfie camera along with a triple rear camera setup.

The Honor 9X Pro launched in the country with a price tag of Rs. 17,999. Now, customers can grab the handset only priced at Rs. 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Midnight Black and Phantom Black color variants.

The Honor 9X Pro sports a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD display which offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it draws power from the octa-core 7nm Kirin 810 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For battery, it packs a 4,000 mAh battery along with a USB Type-C charging port. Coming to the software, the smartphone ships with Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top.

In terms of optics, the Honor 9X Pro equipped with a triple- camera setup which includes a 48MP Sony IMX582 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone has a 16MP pop-up front shooter for taking selfies.

If you are looking for a handset under Rs. 15,000 then you can go for the Honor 9X Pro. You get features like fingerprint sensor, digital compass, ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, and gyroscope for connectivity.

The GPU Turbo of the handset offers smooth operation and helps enjoy games such as PUBG Mobile, Vancouver, and more. The phone is already listed on Flipkart.

