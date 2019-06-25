Honor 9X Renders Leak: Kirin 810 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor launched a bunch of impressive affordable smartphones last year. The Honor 8X, Honor 9N, and Honor Play are some of the popular launches from 2018. Now, it appears that the company has started working on the successor of the Honor 8X. The suggested device in the make is Honor 9x and the Honor 9X Pro.

Honor 9X Leaked Renders:

The renders of the Honor 9X have been leaked on Twitter. The leaked renders shared suggests a competent mid-range smartphone under development. Going by the specifications revealed in the tweet, the Honor 9X will be a massive smartphone featuring an LCD display between 6.5- 6.7-inches.

It is not revealed whether the device will offer a waterdrop notch or punch-hole design. For optics, the Honor 9X will sport three camera sensors at the rear panel. The camera setup will include a 24MP primary lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP sensor for depth effect.

Up front, the smartphone will make use of a 20MP camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone will be powered by an in-house Kirin 810 chipset based on 7nm architecture. This is a premium mid-range SoC which is also expected to fuel the upcoming Huawei Nova 5e smartphone.

The smartphone might come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The software is unspecified; however, we can expect it to ship with Android Pie OS. The Honor 9X will likely come with a 3,750mAh battery unit with 10W fast-charging support.

The connectivity aspects are also under the wraps and it is unknown whether it will come with a USB Type-C port or standard microUSB port.

Rumored Honor 9X specs

6.5"-6.7" lcd screen

24 mp primary camera with 8 mp swa and 2 mp depth camera

20 mp selfie camera

10 w charge

3750 mAh battery

Kirin 810#Honor9X https://t.co/2A9MWoKCIj — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) June 24, 2019

What Do We Think About The Honor 9X?

Honor has been the one of the most successful brand in the affordable smartphone segment besides Xiaomi and Realme. The company had introduced some good budget smartphones in the past. The Honor 8X is one of the best examples of the company's popular budget smartphones.

The leaked renders of the Honor 9X suggests some noticeable upgrade over its precursor. The device is offering a bigger display, improved cameras with an additional sensor, a powerful processor and a bigger battery. However, Honor is yet to make any official announcement on the same and it remains to be seen what all new features it brings.

