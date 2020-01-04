Honor 9X With 48MP Dual-Cameras To Arrive On January 14 In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is all set to begin its innings in 2020 with the launch of Honor 9X in India. The device started making rounds over the web recently and was teased on Flipkart. The device will be launched as a successor to the Honor 8X. The handset was initially announced last year in China and is going official after approximately six months in India.

Honor 9X India Arrival Details

Honor has confirmed a January 14 launch date for the Honor 9X. The company is also expected to launch two more products at the launch event, i.e, the Honor MagicWath 2 smartwatch and the Magic Book laptop lineup. This will be the first time Honor will bring its new laptop range in the country.

Honor 9X Hardware And Software Features

The Honor 9X in India is likely to be equipped with the same hardware as the Chinese model. While most of the budget smartphones nowadays offer a triple-camera module, this one is equipped with dual-rear cameras. The camera setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The device flaunts a 6.59-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and a pixel density of 391 PPI. Upfront, the device packs a 16MP camera to click selfies and for video calling.

At its core is a mid-range octa-core Kirin 810 SoC aided with 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage. The handset was launched with Android Pie OS topped with an EMUI9.1 skin. Connectivity-wise, it offers a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

The handset draws its power from a 4,000 mAh battery unit. It is currently unknown in which price segment this device will land in the Indian market. But, looking at the specs it seems to be a mid-range smartphone likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000.

We can expect the pricing to be leaked in the coming days and it would be interesting to see which all devices the Honor 9X goes up against.

