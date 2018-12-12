Honor Days Sale on Flipkart: You can avail striking deals on select Honor smartphones

Honor, the Huawei sub-brand has announced attractive discounts and deals as a part of the Honor Days Sale on many mid-range smartphones. Some of these models available at discounted pricing are bestselling devices that have been successful in the market.

The Honor Days Sale is exclusive to Flipkart. It is a four-day sale slated to happen between December 13 and December 16. Buyers of the select Honor smartphones available at discounted pricing can make avail irresistible offers making their purchase more valuable. As a part of this offer, the company is selling the Honor 7S, Honor 7A, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i and Honor 10 at lesser price tags.

Honor Days Sale discounts and deals

As a part of this offer, the Honor 9N with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM is priced at Rs. 8,999. The high-end variant of this device with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 10,999. The Honor 7A and Honor 7S can be bought at a discount of Rs. 1,000. On the other hand, the Hhonor 9i is available at a whopping discount of Rs. 3,000 on Flipkart.

When it comes to the Honor 9 Lite, the base variant with 3GB + 32GB ROM will be available for as low as Rs. 9,999. The top-end variant of the smartphone with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM will get a price drop of Rs. 3,000. Finally, here comes the flagship smartphone of Honor - the Honor 10. It will be available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 24,999.

Highlights of Honor smartphones

Honor has come up with several innovations. It is a mid-range smartphone featuring 12 layers of premium glass rear design. Such a design gives it a smooth and mirror-like finish giving it a glossy and premium look. The next one that has been well-acclaimed by Honor fans is the Honor 9 Lite. It is a quad-camera smartphone delivering unparalleled images for the selfie enthusiasts. The flagship Honor 10 lies in the premium segment. It is an affordable smartphone with premium hardware and software configuration. Recently, the Honor 10 received the Best Camera Phone of the Year 2018 Award by Exhibit Tech awards 2018.