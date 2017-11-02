Honor Holly 4 Plus with 4000mAh battery launched for Rs. 13,999; sale debuts tomorrow

Amidst the launches from Oppo and Xiaomi, Huawei's sub-brand Honor has announced a new budget smartphone quietly in the Indian market. Well, the device in question is the Honor Holly 4 Plus priced at Rs. 13,999.

The newly launched Honor Holly 4 Plus measures 8.2mm thick and features a metal finish to make it appealing with great looks. The device is designed to lure the selfie buffs. We say so as the smartphone comes with an 8MP selfie camera at the front with beauty mode to render sharper selfies. Also, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on board the Honor smartphone.

The Honor Holly 4 Plus comes with a 2.5D all-glass display with HD resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The device gets the power from an octa-core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The smartphone has a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB expandable storage space.

Running on Android 7.0 Nougat topped with EMUI 5.1, the Honor Holly 4 Plus flaunts a 12MP rear camera with 1.25 micrometer sensor for superior low light photography. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with beauty mode as mentioned above. The camera comes with modes such as Slowmotion, Timelapse and PRO camera for the photography enthusiasts.

Like the other smartphones, the Honor Holly 4 Plus comes with the usual connectivity features such as 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and dual SIM support, It is powered by a 4000mAh battery touted to render up to 20 hours of video playback or 15 hours of 4G web surfing.

The Honor Holly 4 Plus has been launched in Grey, Gold and Silver color options. The device is priced at Rs. 13,999 and will go on sale starting from tomorrow that is November 3 across all the Honor partner stores in the country. The smartphone is bundled with a standard 12-month service warranty as well.