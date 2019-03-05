Honor Magic 2 3D launch date revealed by company, coming in March 2019 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The latest variant of the smartphone is tipped to carry a price tag of RMB 5,799 (Rs 61,347 approx).

Honor is one of the most popular affordable smartphone manufacturers in the market after Xiaomi. The company's recent offerings such as the Honor 10 Lite, Honor 8X etc have been a hit amongst the masses. Other than the affordable smartphones, the company has also some good premium smartphones to offer. Honor Magic smartphone is one such example. With high-end features packed inside, the flagship Honor Magic smartphone offers a premium user experience. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also introduced the successor of this device, i.e, the Honor Magic 2 last year itself and is now apparently working on another variant of the Magic 2.

We recently came across the official teaser of the upcoming Honor Magic 2 variant on the web. Honor itself shared the teaser of the Magic 2 3D Face Unlock variant on Weibo which is a Chinese website. Now, the company has also disclosed the launch date of its upcoming flagship device.

The Honor Magic 2 3D Face Unlock variant will be launched on March 7, 2019. It is expected that the device will first make its entry in the Chinese market before an official launch in the remaining markets. The latest variant is expected to carry a hefty price tag and will be expensive than its standard counterpart. The device is tipped to carry a price tag of RMB 5,799 (Rs 61,347 approx).

As for the specifications, the Honor Magic 2 3D smartphone will draw its power from Kirin 980 chipset which will be bundled with 8GB of RAM for all the multitasking and 128GB of storage to store data on the device. It will sport a triple-lens camera module with two 16MP sensors and one 24MP monochrome lens. The camera up front is placed inside the slider mechanism and comprises of a 16MP and 2MP sensor. At the front, there is a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display panel for immersive video playback experience.