Honor Magic 2 '3D' variant tipped online, launch imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Honor Magic 2 "3D" version will integrate a "structured light" 3D scanner with the front camera.

Honor, Huawei's sister brand is apparently working on a new variant of its powerful Magic 2 smartphone. The Chinese smartphone company known primarily for its affordable smartphones with impressive imaging capabilities has always introduced some competent premium smartphones. The recently launched Honor View20 is one such smartphone. With 48MP primary camera sensor and punch-hole display design, the smartphone has garnered its popularity in the market. And with the company working on a new variant of the Magic 2 smartphone we can expect it to bring some more interesting launches this year.

As for the upcoming Honor smartphone, Honor is now said to be working on the Honor Magic 2 "3D" version. Honor Magic 2 was announced back in October 2018 and it introduced an interesting sliding mechanism design for the front camera which was also appreciated by the masses. The upcoming variant of the Honor Magic 2 is expected to come with a similar set of features and specifications as the standard variant with the only difference being the introduction of 3D Face Unlock feature.

Honor's plan for the launch of the new Honor Magic 2 "3D" version was revealed by a post on the Chinese website Weibo. As per the post, the upcoming Honor Magic 2 "3D" version will integrate a "structured light" 3D scanner with the front camera. This scanner will enhance the security of the facial recognition feature by scanning up to 10,000 points on the user's face. This feature is said to be functional even during the low light situations.

The Honor Magic 2 "3D" variant is speculated to come in a single RAM and storage configuration. The smartphone will be available with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The remaining internals will be same such as Kirin 980 chipset, a 6.4-inch OLED FHD+ display panel.

As of now, there is no concrete timeline available for the launch of the Honor Magic 2 "3D" version. However, it is speculated that the device will carry a price tag of 5,799 Yuan (Rs 61,347) which further indicates that the launch might first take place in China. We will keep you posted with all the updates, so stay tuned with us.