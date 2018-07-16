Honor Note 10 Rolls Royce edition live images leaked

Honor Note 10 will be company's next flagship smartphone, and the 'Rolls Royce' edition of the device has just surfaced online. The Honor Note 10 has made an appearance at several instances and based on the new leak, Honor is planning to collaborate with Rolls Royce for a special edition of its forthcoming flagship.

Based on the new leaked info, the Honor Note 10 Rolls Royce edition will be same as the regular variant of the phone, but with a Rolls Royce branding on the rear panel. It will be followed by the Honor branding of course.

The leaked image reveals that the Honor Note 10 will be built out of metal and glass, and the rear panel of the Rolls Royce edition will be reflective, which seems to be a silver-colored glass. It will feature a vertically aligned dual camera setup on the back, which seems to be protruding.

For security, the company has also added a fingerprint sensor, and it seems also the physical keys will be placed on the right side of the device. The leaked image also confirms the presence of a Type-C USB port alongside the loudspeakers. This also means the 3.5mm audio jack will be placed on the top of the phone, or wouldn't be included at all.

Previous leaks showed the front panel of the device, and it seems that the phone will have some bezels on the forehead and chin, but will be very narrow. If other rumors are to be believed, the device will sport a 6.9-inch QHD or QHD+ display and will be powered by a Kirin 970 64-bit octa-core processor. It is said to be backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device will run Android 8.1 Oreo with the company's custom UI on top. The device will be backed by 6000mAh battery and is expected to include fast charging (5V/4.5A). As for the cameras, it will come equipped with a 24MP + 16MP sensor setup on the rear, while a 24MP front-facing camera will also be on board.

The smartphone is expected to launch in the coming weeks, and the Rolls Royce edition will probably be unveiled at the initial event.