Honor Note 9 leaked image hints at bezel-less full screen display

Lately, the Chinese analyst Pan Jiutang with a good reputation took to Weibo to reveal that Huawei will release smartphones fitted with full screen displays in the second half of this year. Notably, such full screen displays will have an aspect ratio of 18:9 as seen on the LG G6.

As the analyst mentioned that the launch might happen in the second half of this year, there are claims that the talk could be about the Honor Note 9. Following this speculation, an alleged image of the device that we can expect to come from the stable of Honor has hit the web via Android Treasure. The image leak points out that the smartphone's launch could be nearing.

From the above image of the Honor Note 9, it can be said that the device might be launched with an almost bezel-less design. We say so as the phone in the image has no bezels at the sides. The top and bottom bezel seem to be thin with the honor logo positioned at the bottom. The right edge of the device in question is seen to house the power key and volume buttons.

Going by the previous leaks, the Honor Note 9 is believed to flaunt a 6.6-inch display with 2K 1080p resolution. The handset might be powered by the in-house Kirin 960 chipset paired. Notably, there are speculations that the Honor Mate 9 will be launched with the Kirin 970 chipset. The Kirin 960 SoC expected to be used by the Honor Note 9 is said to be paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space. Above all, a 5000mAh battery is likely to power this smartphone from within.