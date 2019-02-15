Honor partners with Reliance Jio: Everything you should know

With an aim to increase its offline presence, Huawei's sub-brand Honor has announced its exclusive offline partnership with Reliance Digital.

In addition, HONOR will be creating a 3D Motion Gaming Setup across seven cities in seven stores for nine days.

Customers will be able to experience the 48 MP Camera along with some enthralling features that HONOR View20 has to offer such as the In-display Camera, 3D TOF Camera, Aruora Nano Texture, KIRIN Chipset Benefits and High Vision.

The new partnership will allow it to cater to its rapidly growing user base in India. The consumers can experience the HONOR View20 in Reliance Digital stores at Mantri Mall in Bangalore, R City and Infiniti Malad in Mumbai, Shipra Mall in Ghaziabad, Ambience Mall in Gurgaon, Market City Mall in Chennai, Inorbit Mall and AS Rao Mall in Hyderabad.

Commenting on the exclusive partnership with Reliance Digital, Suhail Tariq, CMO - Huawei Consumer Business Group said, "Consumers are at the heart of everything that we do at Honor and it is in line with this commitment that we have arranged for engaging and experiential activities for our audience.

HONOR View20 has been exclusively launched offline in Reliance Digital and Reliance JIO stores and we aim to achieve the milestone of making our product available in more than 2000+ Reliance Stores."

Brian Bade, CEO - Reliance Digital said, "With the addition of Honor View20 to our portfolio and through this exclusive offline tie up, we reiterate our constant endeavor to provide customers with the latest products and world-class retail experience while personalizing their technology needs."