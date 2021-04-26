Honor Play 20 With Unisoc Processor, Dual Camera Officially Announced; Key Features, Price News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is gradually picking up pace in terms of smartphone launches and has discreetly added a new product to its budget portfolio. The company has officially announced the Play 20 in China. The entry-level device has arrived with a Unisoc processor and a big 5,000 mAh battery unit. This is the second offering by Honor in 2021. Earlier, the brand introduced the V40 5G smartphone for the masses.

Honor Play 20 Key Specifications

The Honor Play 20 has been announced with the 12bn UniSoC Tiger T610 processor. The octa-core chipset features two Cortex A75 cores with 1.8GHz clock speed and six Cortex A55 cores with the same 1.8GHz clock speed. The chipset combines Mali G52 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. It is announced with up to 128GB storage and has support for microSD card (up to 512GB) allowing for storage expansion.

The Honor Play 20 runs on the older Android 10 OS which is topped with Magic UI 4.0 skin. The smartphone is launched with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that has an 89.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The smartphone features a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The Honor Play 20 is packed with basic camera hardware comprising a dual-lens module at the rear and a single selfie camera upfront. The back panel accommodates a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor inside a square-shaped module. While the waterdrop notch houses a 5MP camera for self-portraits.

The device comes with standard connectivity options such as dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. There is a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port connectivity option as well. It is worth mentioning that this smartphone comes void of a physical fingerprint scanner. Battery rounding off the spec-sheet measures 5,000 mAh and supports 10W standard charging.

Honor Play 20 Price And Availability

The Honor 20 Play is announced in China at a starting price of 899 Yuan (approx Rs. 10,300) for a 4GB/128GB configuration. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at 1,099 Yuan (approx Rs. 12,600), while the 8GB RAM model will be selling at 1,399 Yuan (roughly Rs. 16,100). The device is already available for pre-orders in Aurora Blue, Iceland White, Magic Night Black, and Titanium Silver options.

