Honor Play 4 Pro Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch
Honor is set to launch its Play 4 series on June 3. The Honor Play 4 series comprises two devices - the Honor Play 4 5G and the Honor Play 4 Pro 5G.
The TNNH-AN600 5G phone, which appeared on TEENA Certification platform, is expected to make its debut as the Honor Play 4 5G.
According to an earlier report, the Honor Play 4 Pro 5G will come with model number OXP-AN00 which also appeared on TEENA. The Pro variant has come to light many times through leaked images.
Now, a Chinese tipster has revealed the key features of the Honor Play 4 Pro ahead of its launch.
It is expected that the Honor Play 4 Pro will not be a cheap rate device like the Play 4T series. The company launched the Honor Play 4T and the Play 4T Pro in April.
Key Specifications Of Honor Play 4 Pro
The Honor Play 4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2,400 pixels. It also includes a pill-shaped cutout for its dual-front camera.
In terms of optics, the smartphone has 32MP main selfie camera and an 8MP lens.
It is powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset. The smartphone packs a 4,200 mAh battery with a 40W fast charger. There is no information about the RAM and storage variants of the smartphone. Other details of the Honor Play 4 Pro include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
As per the TEENA listing, the phone runs on EMUI 10 based Android 10 OS in its field of software. The device measures 162.7 x 75.8 x 8.9mm dimensions and a weight of 213 grams. For connectivity, the smartphone supports dual-band Wi-Fi and a USB-C port.
According to the rumor, the phone could come to the market with a price tag of around 3,000 yuan.
