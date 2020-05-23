Honor Play 4 Pro Tipped Launch With Kirin 990 SoC Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor Play 4 Pro has been spotted on a Chinese retailer site. The list contains the images of the smartphone. A Chinese tipster who shared similar images on the Weibo and mentioned it could be powered by the Kirin 820 5G chipset. A Chinese tipster famous for Huawei and Honor Leak has claimed that the Play 4 Pro will come with the Kirin 990 5G.

The company announced the Honor Play 4T and the Play 4T Pro in April. These phones are available in the market at affordable prices.

It is expected that the Honor Play 4 Pro will not be a cheap rate device like the Play 4T series. According to leaks, the Play 4 Pro is the spiritual successor to the Honor Play, which was launched in 2018. The Honor Play comes as a gaming-centric handset that is powered by the Kirin 970 SoC. So, the Honor Play 4 Pro might be powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset.

The Play 4 Pro is expected to have gaming capabilities like the Honor Play. The phone could come to the market with a price tag of around 3,000 yuan.

However, the company has not yet confirmed the existence of the Play 4 Pro. According to tipster, the smartphone could be released in June or July.

Rumor has it, the handset could come with a model number OXP-AN00, which was recently found on Wi-Fi and 3C certification platforms.

As per the list, the phone runs on EMUI 10 based Android 10 OS in its field of software. It might fuel by a 40W fast charger.

For connectivity, the smartphone supports dual-band Wi-Fi. According to leak image, the Honor Play 4 Pro might feature a dual punch-hole screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup which includes a Sony IMX600Y 40MP main sensor on the back panel.

