Honor Play 4 Series Confirmed To Come With Temperature Measurement Sensor And 40W Charger News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor is set to release its Play 4 series in China today at 3PM (local time). The Honor Play 4 series comprises two devices - the Honor Play 4 5G and the Honor Play 4 Pro 5G. Now, the company has confirmed some features of the Play 4 series ahead of its launch.

The company recently revealed through a Weibo poster that the Honor Play 4 series will come with the Kirin 990 SoC, infrared temperature measurement, and a 40W charger. The 40W charger can be available in both Honor Play 4 5G and the Play 4 Pro 5G models. However, the Play 4 Pro will only feature Kirin 990 chipset and body temperature sensor. On the other hand, Honor Play 4 might power by the Dimensity 800 SoC.

Wei Xiaolong Raul, product manager of the Honor Play series, revealed that the Play 4 Pro's body temperature sensor can measure the body temperature of humans and animals as well as objects.

He also added in the Weibo post that the Play 4 series VC liquid cooling system will be much better quality than all other brands' heat dissipation systems.

The Honor Play 4 5G flaunts a Full HD+ 6.81-inch punch-hole display. Coming to the optics, the quad-camera setup of the smartphone has a 64MP main camera and it has a 16MP selfie camera. The device draws power from a 4,300 mAh battery.

The Honor Play 4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display that produces a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2,400 pixels. It also includes a pill-shaped cutout for its dual-front camera.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has 32MP main selfie camera and an 8MP lens. The device is fuelled by a 4,200 mAh battery. There is no information about the RAM and storage variants of the smartphone. According to the rumor, the Pro variant could come to the market with a price tag of around 3,000 yuan. We will have to wait for a while to know the exact price of both the models.

Best Mobiles in India