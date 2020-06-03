Just In
- 33 min ago Valorant Video Game Released In India: How And Where To Download For Windows PC
-
- 49 min ago Are Fitness Trackers Telling You The Truth About Your Health?
- 57 min ago Vivo Y30, Y50 India Launch Imminent; Likely To Start At Rs. 15,000
- 1 hr ago BHIM Data Leak Exposes 7.26 Million Users’ Information: Report
Don't Miss
- Sports Coronavirus in sport: J League player tests positive
- News Over 50,000 evacuated in Gujarat, Daman ahead of cyclone
- Movies Saaho Director Sujeeth And Pravallika To Get Engaged On June 10th
- Automobiles BMW Group Announces Special Finance Offers In India: Here Are ‘Easy Start’ Details
- Finance Services PMI For May At 12.6 From Previous Month’s Historic Low
- Lifestyle Geeta Basra Or Taapsee Pannu, Whose Colourful Lehenga Will You Pick For Monsoon Wedding?
- Travel Post Lockdown Travel List: Hotspots In Spain
- Education CBSE Cyber Safety Handbook For Students Classes 9 To 12
Honor Play 4 Series Confirmed To Come With Temperature Measurement Sensor And 40W Charger
Honor is set to release its Play 4 series in China today at 3PM (local time). The Honor Play 4 series comprises two devices - the Honor Play 4 5G and the Honor Play 4 Pro 5G. Now, the company has confirmed some features of the Play 4 series ahead of its launch.
The company recently revealed through a Weibo poster that the Honor Play 4 series will come with the Kirin 990 SoC, infrared temperature measurement, and a 40W charger. The 40W charger can be available in both Honor Play 4 5G and the Play 4 Pro 5G models. However, the Play 4 Pro will only feature Kirin 990 chipset and body temperature sensor. On the other hand, Honor Play 4 might power by the Dimensity 800 SoC.
Wei Xiaolong Raul, product manager of the Honor Play series, revealed that the Play 4 Pro's body temperature sensor can measure the body temperature of humans and animals as well as objects.
He also added in the Weibo post that the Play 4 series VC liquid cooling system will be much better quality than all other brands' heat dissipation systems.
The Honor Play 4 5G flaunts a Full HD+ 6.81-inch punch-hole display. Coming to the optics, the quad-camera setup of the smartphone has a 64MP main camera and it has a 16MP selfie camera. The device draws power from a 4,300 mAh battery.
The Honor Play 4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display that produces a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2,400 pixels. It also includes a pill-shaped cutout for its dual-front camera.
In terms of optics, the smartphone has 32MP main selfie camera and an 8MP lens. The device is fuelled by a 4,200 mAh battery. There is no information about the RAM and storage variants of the smartphone. According to the rumor, the Pro variant could come to the market with a price tag of around 3,000 yuan. We will have to wait for a while to know the exact price of both the models.
-
74,999
-
52,988
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
53,045
-
21,160
-
8,420
-
12,650
-
5,050
-
8,440
-
27,400
-
24,080
-
16,999
-
16,510