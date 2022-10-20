Honor Play 40 Plus Launched With 6,000mAh Battery; Can This Affordable 5G Phone Take On Competitors? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Honor has been on a launch streak, releasing several new products in just a few days. The brand has now expanded its product offering with the new Honor Play 40 Plus. The new smartphone is an affordable offering featuring a 90Hz display and massive battery reservoir which could give similar phones a run for their money.

The new Honor Play 40 features the Dimensity 700 processor, a 6,000 mAh battery, and an HD+ display. Presently, the new smartphone has debuted in the Chinese market and might make it to other markets including India. However, the renewed crackdown on parent company Huawei by the US might hinder the launch of the new Honor smartphone.

Honor Play 40 Features: What's New?

Up front, the new Honor Play 40 flaunts a 6.74-inch IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The display offers a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Plus, Honor offers a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the new Honor Play 40 draws power from the Dimensity 700 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage. Like other Honor phones, the new device runs Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12 OS.

At the rear, the Honor Play 40 features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP supporting lens. Honor has also included a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling. More importantly, the Honor Play 40's huge battery is backed by 22.5W fast charging support.

Honor claims the phone can run up to 23 hours of video playback time with enhanced battery performance. Apart from this, the Honor Play 40 includes the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB-C, a 3,5mm audio jack, and so on. As a 5G device, the new Honor Play 40 comes as an affordable future-proof device.

Honor Play 40 Price, Availability

The new Honor Play 40 is currently available only in the Chinese market. It is available in two variants where the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs CNY 1,199 (around Rs. 13,710) and the 8GB + 256Gb model is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,999). To note, the new smartphone is up for pre-sale and will soon begin open sales.

Buyers can choose from black, silver, purple, and blue colors. Presently, it's unclear if the new Honor Play 40 will launch in India. As an affordable 5G smartphone, the new Honor phone could have an edge in the Indian market. The massive battery, immersive display, and performance-centric processor could help the phone take over competitors.

Related: Honor X6s launched

