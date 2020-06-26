Honor Play 4e Specifications Leaked Online; Triple Camera Setup Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor is about to add another new smartphone - the Play 4e to its Play series. The company announced two phones in its Play Series -Honor Play 4T and the Honor Play 4T Pro in April. Now, it seems that the company is working with the new handset of the same series. A leaked poster of the upcoming Honor Play 4e has been spotted on Weibo. The poster reveals some of the features of the smartphone.

As per the leak, the Honor Play 4e expected to arrive punch-hole design, which is housed at the top-left corner of the screen. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710A chipset.

The poster further claimed that the Honor Play 4e will pack a 4,000 mAh battery. In terms of optics, it said to come with a triple-camera setup along with a 13MP main sensor at the backside. The phone is said to come in blue color option and it will be offered in 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As of now, nothing is known about the upcoming phone except this information.

As per the above specifications, the features of Honor Play 4e are similar to the Honor Play 3 which was launched in September last year. However, the Play 4e camera and chipset will be different. The Honor Play 3 is powered by the Kirin 710F and features a 48MP triple camera system, which is completely different from the Play 4e. Looking at the leaked specifications, it seems the device will debut as a budget-friendly phone.

On the other hand, the company will officially launch the Honor X10 Max 5G and the Honor 30 Lite 5G phones on July 2. Now we need to see if the Honor Play 4e launches through the same event.

