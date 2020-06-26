Just In
- 1 min ago Airtel Call History: How To Check Call History On Airtel Prepaid Number
-
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Offers Gaming Laptops: Get Up To 50% Discount
- 1 hr ago Jio Call History: How to Get Jio Call History Details
- 2 hrs ago How To Download And Install Google Play Store On Laptop And PCs
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Honda Is Likely To Launch The Next-Generation HR-V In The First Half Of 2021
- Movies Sona Mohapatra Slams Sonu Nigam For Defending Anu Malik And Suppressing Evidence Video Of Woman
- News July 5 2020 Lunar Eclipse: What is a Penumbral Eclipse or Upachaya Grahan, check India timings
- Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Simple, Minimal, And Yet Bold Gown Is What Can Make You Look Elegant
- Finance 2 Indian Cities Among Top 40 World's Most Favourable Startup Ecosystems
- Sports WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview & schedule: June 26, 2020
- Travel Road Trips: Safety Tips During Coronavirus Outbreak
- Education How To Write An Essay On International Yoga Day?
Honor Play 4e Specifications Leaked Online; Triple Camera Setup Tipped
Honor is about to add another new smartphone - the Play 4e to its Play series. The company announced two phones in its Play Series -Honor Play 4T and the Honor Play 4T Pro in April. Now, it seems that the company is working with the new handset of the same series. A leaked poster of the upcoming Honor Play 4e has been spotted on Weibo. The poster reveals some of the features of the smartphone.
As per the leak, the Honor Play 4e expected to arrive punch-hole design, which is housed at the top-left corner of the screen. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710A chipset.
The poster further claimed that the Honor Play 4e will pack a 4,000 mAh battery. In terms of optics, it said to come with a triple-camera setup along with a 13MP main sensor at the backside. The phone is said to come in blue color option and it will be offered in 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As of now, nothing is known about the upcoming phone except this information.
As per the above specifications, the features of Honor Play 4e are similar to the Honor Play 3 which was launched in September last year. However, the Play 4e camera and chipset will be different. The Honor Play 3 is powered by the Kirin 710F and features a 48MP triple camera system, which is completely different from the Play 4e. Looking at the leaked specifications, it seems the device will debut as a budget-friendly phone.
On the other hand, the company will officially launch the Honor X10 Max 5G and the Honor 30 Lite 5G phones on July 2. Now we need to see if the Honor Play 4e launches through the same event.
-
74,999
-
49,899
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
25,250
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
20,180
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
8,553
-
28,100
-
21,999
-
48,730
-
23,070
-
27,395
-
15,130
-
11,099
-
8,566
-
9,584