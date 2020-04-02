Honor Play 4T Launch Pegged For April 9: Expected Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is all set to add a new mid-range smartphone to its portfolio dubbed Honor Play 4T. The company has confirmed the launch itself which is slated for next week. Recently, the company had introduced another smartphone in the Play series called the Honor Play 9A. It seems that the company is going on a launch spree as it has only been a few days since the company's last launch in the same lineup.

Honor Play 4T Official Launch Date

The Honor Play 4T's arrival has been confirmed by the company itself on April 9 via its official Weibo handle. The company has also shared a poster that shows the device featuring an almost bezel-less display.

But, sadly, no specific details have been shared via the posted on the hardware and software features of the upcoming device. And also, it isn't known by when the company plans to make this device official in the global market and India.

Another post by DigitaChatStation On Weibo gives some insight into the hardware of the Honor Play 4T. The upcoming handset is said to be powered by the company's in-house HiSilicon Kirin 810 octa-core chipset.

The device is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup that will be housing a 48MP primary lens. The device is further said to have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth lens completing the setup.

The Honor Play 4T will be offering a 6.3-inch OLED panel which will feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. It is likely to feature a 16MP snapper for video calls and selfies. Rounding off the spec-sheet is expected to be a 4,000 mAh battery which will be backed by a 22.5W fast charging tech.

We would like to reiterate that these are the leaked specs and Honor is yet to give an official nod on the same. So, we will suggest you take this information as a grain of salt. We will share the details on its specifications once we get some more concrete details.

