Honor Play 5 Set To Launch On May 18; New Budget 5G Smartphone In Offing? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor had a slow start this year and unlike other Chinese brands which have flooded the market with their new offerings, the company has a bunch of smartphones until now. However, several Honor devices are said to be under development which will be announced in the coming months. The Honor Play 5 is one of the upcoming smartphones which is ready to make an official debut. The company itself has confirmed its launch for next month. What all can be expected? Let's have a look:

Honor Play 5 Official Launch Date Confirmed

The Honor Play 5 is all set to go official on May 5. The company will be initially launching this device in China before bringing it to other markets including. Honor has shared launch invites that confirm its arrival date as well as some of the key features.

Honor Play 5 Design, Key Features

Going by the official invite, the Honor Play 5 will sport a waterdrop notch design upfront. The display will be surrounded by narrow bezels. The device is seen featuring a gradient rear panel that reflects a sunrise pattern; something we have seen on the Realme smartphones.

The device will have a square-shaped camera module at the upper left of the back panel. The volume keys are placed on the right panel alongside the power key. There is no sight of a physical fingerprint scanner at the back or side panel. It is also unlikely that the device features an in-display fingerprint scanner. It remains to be seen where this device will mount a fingerprint scanner for security.

Speaking of the expected features, the Honor Play 5 is said to be powered by the Dimensity 800U processor. This octa-core MediaTek processor has been used on some popular recent mid-range smartphones such as Realme 8, Realme X7, and Vivo V21 5G. So, we can expect the Honor Play 5 to come with 5G-network support as well.

As of now, there is no information on the RAM and storage capacity. However, the firmware could be Android 11 OS. The Honor Play 5 is tipped to sport an OLED display measuring 6.53-inches. The display is said to offer an FHD+ resolution, but, its refresh rate is unspecified.

The Honor Play 5's imaging setup is said to include four cameras with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a set of 2MP sensors. A 3,800 mAh battery is said to round off the spec-sheet along with 66W fast charging support.

via

Best Mobiles in India