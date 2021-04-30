Honor Play 5 Specifications Leaked Online; Launch Expected For Next Month News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor is gearing up to launch a smartphone named the Honor Play 5 and the renders were recently leaked online. Now, the specifications of the handset have revealed by tipster Digital Chat Station. The tipster further states that the phone will be launching next month in China; however, the exact launch date is yet to be announced. Furthermore, the upcoming Honor Play 5 is expected to offer improved features over the recently launched Honor Play 5T Youth.

Honor Play 5: Expected Features

The Honor Play 5 is expected to sport a 6.53-inch OLED panel with support for Full HD+ resolution. It will also feature a waterdrop-style notch to house the front camera sensor. Under the hood, the handset will ship with the Dimensity 800U chipset, also seen on the recently announced Vivo V21 5G smartphone.

The phone is said to pack a 3,800 mAh battery unit that might support 66W rapid charging. The handset will offer a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors.

Going by the leaked renders, the SIM card slot of the device will be on the left side, the microphone on the top edge, and the volume button on the right side. It is also likely to measure 7.46mm in thickness and weighs 179 grams. Other details like front camera, pricing, and availability are still unknown at this moment.

On the other hand, the brand is also working on the successor of the X10 5G which will be dubbed as the Honor X20. The launch of the Honor X20 is also expected to happen next month. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset which also powers the Realme GT Neo smartphone and is said to arrive as a mid-range 5G-enabled handset.

Besides, the Honor 50 series will also be launched next month with a dual ring camera design. All in all, it seems the brand has a slew of devices in its pipeline. However, it remains to be seen which models will arrive in India.

