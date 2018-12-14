Honor Play 8 with 6.08-inch HD+ display spotted on TENNA

Honor, Huawei sub-brand is expected to bring another new smartphone for the users. While we have come across various reports suggesting the upcoming flagship Honor View20 smartphone, the new report suggests that the company might be working on a new variant of its gaming smartphone, i.e the Honor Play. Honor had launched its game-oriented smartphone Honor Play back in August this year and was one of the most well-received smartphones here in India. The new Honor phone spotted online is the Honor Play 8 and the device has been spotted on TENNA.

The Honor Play 8 spotted on TENNA comes with a model number JAT-AL00 and the TENNA listing reveals the expected key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Honor Play 8 will succeed company's previous offering Honor Play 7 which the company had released in its hometown China back in May this year. Besides, the device has also been certified by Bluetooth SIG and MIIT which suggests the company's plan to release the smartphone soon for the masses.

Let's have a quick look at the specifications and features that will be offered by the upcoming Honor Play 8 smartphone:

In terms of display, the Honor 8 Play will feature a big 6.08-inch IPS display panel that has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The HD+ display type will offer a screen resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels which is slightly low considering the size of the display. The device will support facial recognition for security.

For imaging, the Honor Play 8 is said to sport a single-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor. To capture selfies the device will sport an 8MP camera up front. At its core, there will be octa-core chipset clocked at 2.3GHz powering the device that will be paired with a 3GB RAM for multitasking.

The device will have a storage capacity of 32GB and 64GB. The Honor Play 8 is said to ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box based on EMUI 9.0. The aforementioned complete package will be backed by a small 2,920mAh battery unit. The device will be available in four different color variant including blue, black, gold and red color options.

The specifications suggested by TENNA shows the device to be slightly less powerful and it remains to be seen how well these specs hold up in a day to day usage. Honor is yet to reveal any specific information related to the same and it would be interesting to see what all features will the company pack in its upcoming smartphone.