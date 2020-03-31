Honor Play 9A With 5,000 mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Honor has finally launched its latest budget smartphone - the Honor Play 9A which is the successor of last year's Honor Play 8A. The smartphone comes with highlighted features like the MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 5,000 mAh battery, 218GB storage, and a lot more. Here are the details:

Pricing And Availability

The Honor Play 9A is launched in black blue and Jasper Green color option with a starting price of Yuan 899 ($127 or Rs. 9,535 approx) for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The top-end model with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage is priced at Yuan 1,199 (approx. Rs. 12,720 and $169). The smartphone is already up for pre-booking in the Chinese market.

Honor Play 9A Specifications

The Honor Play 9A flaunts a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is fuelled by the 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. On the software front, the Honor Play 9A runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1. Do note that the smartphone doesn't ship with GMS (Google Mobile Services).

The company has revamped the rear-camera module design as well, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13MP primary camera with aperture f/1.8 + 2MP depth camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture along with an LED flash placed between both the sensors. The rear camera setup is placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel in a rectangular shape. Upfront, it houses an 8MP camera sensor sits underneath the waterdrop notch design for selfies and video calls.

The Honor Play 9A draw power from the non-removable 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and micro USB.

