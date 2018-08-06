Honor Play launch event live streaming: specs, price and more

Honor India is all set for the launch of the first game-centric smartphone in the country, aka, the Honor Play on 6th of August 2018. Just like most other launch events, the Honor Play presentation will be happening in New Delhi and the company will be streaming the same via various social media platforms.

The Honor Play presentation will start at 11:30 AM and to make this more exciting, the company has also introduced a few contests within the live streaming, where viewers can win free Honor Play smartphone and other freebies by following the rules set by Honor India.

How to participate in the contest?

To participate in the contest, a viewer should take the screenshot of the live presentation (whenever the hashtag #CrazyFastCrazySmart appears on the screen) and has to post it on Facebook and Twitter.

Price and availability?

As of now, there is no information on the actual pricing of the smartphone. However, the smartphone is expected to cost Rs 19,999 for 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon from 6th of August 2018 (4:00 PM) on an open flash sale model.

Honor Play specifications

The Honor Play is the most affordable smartphone based on the HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio protected by the 2.5D curved tempered glass along with a notch on the top of the display. Do note that, the Honor Play is running on the same chipset which powers the Huawei P20 Pro, which costs Rs 64,999.

The smartphone has a full metal unibody design with a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera with support for face unlock.

The smartphone also supports GPU Turbo feature, which will improve the battery efficiency and gaming performance of the smartphone by a huge margin. The smartphone is powered by a 3750 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB type C port and the device does have a 3.5 mm headphone jack and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.2 skin on the top.

