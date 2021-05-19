Honor Play5 5G With Dimensity 800U Announced; How Is It Better Than Rivals?

Photo Credit:

Honor Play5 Key Specifications

The Honor Play5 has been announced with a 6.53-inch OLED display that supports 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The device offers a waterdrop notch and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It has slim bezels on all corners.

Under the hood, the Honor Play5 uses the Dimensity 800U processor clubbed with Mali G57 GPU. The processor is further combined with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage configuration. The firmware here is dated, i.e, Android 10. The device will come pre-installed with Magic UI 4.0 interface.

For optics, the Honor Play5 uses a quad-lens setup at the rear with a 64MP main sensor. The primary camera is paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch features a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The connectivity options besides 5G network support include dual-SIM support, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additional feature includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3,800 mAh battery unit. The device also supports 66W rapid charge technology.

Honor Play5 Price And Sale Details

The Honor Play5 has been launched in China starting at 2,099 Yuan (approx Rs. 23,862) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The high-end 256GB variant will be retailing at 2,299 (Rs. 25,336 roughly). The device will be available in black and gradient purple shades starting May 26 in China.

Currently, Honor has not revealed the Play5's availability detail for the Indian market as well as the remaining regions. But we will likely see some developments on the same soon.

Is Honor Making A Comeback In The Affordable Segment?

Honor has been one of the successful Chinese brands in the affordable segment in the past. However, its slow pace in smartphone launches in recent times has been a drawback. The company seems to be back on track and its latest offering is one good example.

The Honor Play5 has all the necessary features to make it a capable mid-range smartphone. But, the company has compromised a bit here and there. A smaller battery and the dated Android version is what we pointing at. However, the remaining features are good and would probably balance out the negatives.

Best Mobiles in India