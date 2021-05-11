Honor Play5 To Support 66W Fast Charging; Other Features To Check Out News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is ready to add a new device to its mid-range smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Play5. The upcoming smartphone is said to be 5G-ready and is slated for May 18 launch in China. The features of the Honor Play5 have been floating over the web for a while. Now, the company has shared some official posters that reveal the color options as well as the charging details of the Play5.

Honor Play5 New Promotional Poster Revealed

The Honor Play 5's official promotional poster shows as many as three different color options. The device will be available in black, white gradient, and silver color option as per the teaser poster. Notably, the company had shared media invites earlier for the Play5 which revealed the design in full glory.

This promotional poster confirms the aforementioned color options in addition to the fast charging capacity, i.e 66W rapid charge. Sadly, other key features haven't been tipped by the poster. But, the device has been visiting the rumour mill for a while and the other key features are also known.

Honor Play5: What Do We Know So Far?

The Honor Play5 is said to be the company's new bet in the affordable 5G segment. The device is said to be announced with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with an integrated modem for 5G network connectivity.

The device is expected to arrive with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. It is currently unknown if the company will launch any other variants as well. The smartphone is said to boot on Android 11 OS.

The leaks suggest the Honor Play5 will sport a 6.55-inch display. The company will is said to upgrade from an LCD panel and pack the device with an OLED display instead. The smartphone is confirmed to come with a waterdrop notch.

The square-shaped camera setup at the back is said to accommodate a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP superwide sensor. The camera setup will also have a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The device is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The leaks have also suggested 3,800 battery in the mix.

It seems that Honor is all set to challenge the other prominent player in the mid-range segment with its new 5G offering. Looking at the features, the device seems to arrive as a rival to the Realme 8 5G, Vivo V21 5G, and the Moto G 5G. It would be interesting to see how well this handset fairs the competition.

