ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Honor Releases Magic UI 3.0 Update With Dark Mode, New UI

    By
    |

    Honor announced the rollout of the Magic UI 3.0 (EMUI 10.0) update for the Honor 9X, Honor 20 and the Honor View 20 smartphones. Users have already started receiving the latest Magic UI 3.0 on these smartphones via an over-the-air software update.

    Honor Releases Magic UI 3.0 Update With Dark Mode, New UI

     

    With the Android-based Magic UI 3.0 update on the Honor 9X along with the Honor 20 and the Honor View 20, users will experience the UX design. The company claims that the upgrade will bring you a slew of user-friendly features which will make enhance the user experience. Here are the details:

    UX Design With Dark Mode

    The new Magic UI 3.0 update brings the Dark Mode and allow users to access their smartphone even in low light conditions. The company claims that the update is backed by research from the Huawei Human Factors Lab. According to the report, the contrast between text and background is optimally balanced in the Dark Mode which minimizes the pressure on eyes.

    Moreover, the color saturation is also fine-tuned to ensure greater consistency between the normal and Dark mode.

    Enhanced Visual Elements

    The Magic UI 3.0 update claims to arrive with smoother transitions between applications and animations such as spring motion when users tap on their screens. The update has improved the animations to deliver a better experience.

    Honor Releases Magic UI 3.0 Update With Dark Mode, New UI

    Multi-Screen Collaboration

    The update also features cross-system interaction and allows mobile to laptop connections on the Honor View 20, Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro. All you need to do is to switch on the NFC function and WIFI on the smartphones and pairing up with a laptop via Bluetooth or a QR code, users can transfer images and files, as well as play music without any wired connection.

     

    Improves Photography With User-Friendly Features

    Besides, the update has also brought some changes with camera UI. Now, you can implement filters directly from the viewfinder before the shot is taken. The camera app sports a new look with a more visible zoom bar to allow users to zoom in more easily. The update has also added grid, horizontal level and timer for video recording.

    Enhance Performance

    The company claims that the latest software update promises consistent performance within a safely connected environment. According to the reports, all the devices updated to Magic UI 3.0 will be safeguarded by the self-developed Trusted Execution Environment operating system. It is certified by CC EAL5+ and this level of security certification is only available for global consumer device OS.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X