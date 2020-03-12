Honor Releases Magic UI 3.0 Update With Dark Mode, New UI News oi-Karan Sharma

Honor announced the rollout of the Magic UI 3.0 (EMUI 10.0) update for the Honor 9X, Honor 20 and the Honor View 20 smartphones. Users have already started receiving the latest Magic UI 3.0 on these smartphones via an over-the-air software update.

With the Android-based Magic UI 3.0 update on the Honor 9X along with the Honor 20 and the Honor View 20, users will experience the UX design. The company claims that the upgrade will bring you a slew of user-friendly features which will make enhance the user experience. Here are the details:

UX Design With Dark Mode

The new Magic UI 3.0 update brings the Dark Mode and allow users to access their smartphone even in low light conditions. The company claims that the update is backed by research from the Huawei Human Factors Lab. According to the report, the contrast between text and background is optimally balanced in the Dark Mode which minimizes the pressure on eyes.

Moreover, the color saturation is also fine-tuned to ensure greater consistency between the normal and Dark mode.

Enhanced Visual Elements

The Magic UI 3.0 update claims to arrive with smoother transitions between applications and animations such as spring motion when users tap on their screens. The update has improved the animations to deliver a better experience.

Multi-Screen Collaboration

The update also features cross-system interaction and allows mobile to laptop connections on the Honor View 20, Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro. All you need to do is to switch on the NFC function and WIFI on the smartphones and pairing up with a laptop via Bluetooth or a QR code, users can transfer images and files, as well as play music without any wired connection.

Improves Photography With User-Friendly Features

Besides, the update has also brought some changes with camera UI. Now, you can implement filters directly from the viewfinder before the shot is taken. The camera app sports a new look with a more visible zoom bar to allow users to zoom in more easily. The update has also added grid, horizontal level and timer for video recording.

Enhance Performance

The company claims that the latest software update promises consistent performance within a safely connected environment. According to the reports, all the devices updated to Magic UI 3.0 will be safeguarded by the self-developed Trusted Execution Environment operating system. It is certified by CC EAL5+ and this level of security certification is only available for global consumer device OS.

