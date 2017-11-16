Honor releases official launch invitation for Honor V10 in China: Debuting on November 28

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is all set to launch the Honor V10 in the market. Besides, the company has already stated that the smartphone would be launching in London, U.K. on Dec. 5. We also heard that the company would be launching the smartphone in China ahead of London.

And now Honor has posted the official launch invitation on its Weibo account, As per the invitation the smartphone will be unveiled in Beijing, China on Nov. 28. And talking about the poster, it hints at the two main features arriving on the smartphone.

The two feature will basically be AI integration and dual rear camera setup. Chinese brands have now made this standard on their smartphones. However, that is all that we can actually make out from the poster. Earlier, the launch invitation for London's event showed that the smartphone would be featuring a full-screen design.

However, according to many Honor V10 will be a toned down and cheaper edition of the Mate 10 Pro. Meanwhile, much like the Mate 10 Pro, the Honor V10 is expected to come with an 18:9 screen. Other rumors and leaks have suggested that the V10 will likely feature a large 6-inch screen supplied by BOE, a Chinese display maker. Further, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual rear cameras.

The Honor V10 will most probably come in two variants which will include a 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant and an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. Honor CEO Zhao Ming has already confirmed that the Honor V10 will feature Kirin 970 and it will be running Android 8.0 Oreo that is customized with EMUI 8.0. The handset will be backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charge.

As for the pricing, rumors suggest that the Honor V10 will likely carry a price tag of around 3,000 CNY (roughly Rs. 29,560).

