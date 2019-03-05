Honor Tab 5 featuring 8-inch display teased online, launch expected soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Honor Tablet 5 features an all-metal CNC body and is powered by a Snapdragon 659 chipset under the hood.

Honor is currently gearing up to bring its premium smartphone, the Honor Magic 2 3D for the masses. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has teased the upcoming smartphone on Weibo. Honor has also revealed that it will officially launch the Honor Magic 2 with 3D Face Unlock feature on March 7, 2019. Well, that's not it, the company is also working on another device for the consumers which are a not a smartphone rather a tablet.

Honor is now said to be working on a new variant of its tablet called Tab 5. The upcoming Honor Tab is also known as MediaPad T5 which was showcased by the company a few months ago. The Honor Tab 5 will be a mid-range offering by the Chinese tech brand and will ship with a tall 8-inch display panel and a mid-range processor. In the latest developments, the upcoming Honor Tab 5 has been spotted online indicating at an imminent launch.

Honor has shared the teaser of the Honor Tab 5 tablet online and the teaser suggests a new variant in the making. The teaser suggests that the Honor Tab 5 new variant will feature a smaller 8-inch display panel as compared to the previous 10-inch variant. Moreover, the remaining set of hardware is said to be similar to the previously launched Honor tab 5 tablet.

Just to recall, the Honor Tablet 5 features an all-metal CNC body and is powered by a Snapdragon 659 chipset. The device comes in two RAM and storage configurations including 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage option. The display up front is a 10-inch pane that has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a screen resolution of 1200 x 19200 pixels. As for the Honor Tab 5's 8-inch variant, the company has not released any specific timeline for the launch. However, we will keep you posted with updates on the same.

credits

Image