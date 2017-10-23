Honor to unveil a bezel-less smartphone with dual cameras on December 5

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is faring pretty well these days with a wide range of product launches. Just a few weeks back, the company announced the Honor 9i with four cameras and a few more devices.

It looks like the brand is not done with the smartphone launches for this year as a new smartphone is all set to happen on December 5. Honor has started sending invites for the launch event that is scheduled to happen in London on the specified date. The invite has the tagline "Max Your View" tipping that the smartphone in the pipeline could be a bezel-less one.

As of now, Honor hasn't revealed any further information about this upcoming smartphone except for its launch date and the bezel-less design clue. The teaser image on the invite also adheres to this as it shows the outline of a phone that has an almost bezel-less design and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The image also tips at the presence of dual camera lenses and AI integration. If you are wondering about these, just take a look at the droid at the bottom of the invite tipping at these features.

Talking about the smartphone from Honor to be launched on December 5, it is too early to speculate about it. Having said that, we do not even have any clue regarding the name and the details of the upcoming smartphone.

We can expect to witness the launch of the Honor Note 9 as this is the successor to the Honor Note 8 that was unveiled in September 2016 and its time for the company to launch the current generation model. We can also expect to see the Honor 10 flagship smartphone. Notably, there are two phones seen in the teaser image that makes us believe that there could be two phones in the pipeline.