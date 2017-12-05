Honor V10 globally launched: Price, features and specifications

Huawei's sub-brand Honor brand has gone official with the Honor V10 at a global launch event held in London, U.K. However the smartphone was already launched in China much ahead of this launch. So we pretty much had a good idea of what to expect from the device.

The only thing that remained a mystery was the price and availability. But everything has been revealed now. Hono V10 has been launched at a global price of € 499 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the 6GB + 128GB version. The smartphone will go on sale starting January 8 in select markets including India.

That being said, let's have a look at what the smartphone has to offer.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design and Display The Honor V10 comes with an elegant metal body design and has a width of 74.98mm. The V10 also features an ultra-slim body which is just 6.97mm thick. The device looks stylish and premium. As for the display, the smartphone features a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Interestingly, while Honor V10 comes with a full-screen design it also features a front-mounted fingerprint sensor which doubles as the home button. Processor, RAM and Storage The device is powered by a Kirin 970 chip which has a built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU). As per the company, the phone has visual, auditory, learning, cognitive, computing, and decision-making abilities. The handset comes with facial unlock feature and intelligent display rotation as well as an intelligent screen-on feature amongst others. Additionally, the smartphone can also identify up to 33 images per second and bring 25 times performance improvement when compared to the previous generation chip. The smartphone offers 6GB RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage. Cameras, Battery and Software Talking about the cameras, the handset sports a 20Mp + 16MP dual camera setup at the rear with f/1.8 aperture. Up front, there is a 13MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture along with AI features. Honor V10 is backed by a 3750mAh battery with 5V/4.5A super fast charge support. The smartphone runs on Android-Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 out of the box. Other Features The dual-SIM handset offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB port, and GPS. Interestingly, Honor is also offering a game suite for gamers. The Honor V10 comes in Navy Blue and Midnight Black color variants.