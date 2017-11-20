Honor V10 spotted on TENAA: Features full screen design, Kirin 970 SoC and more

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is set to launch a new smartphone Honor V10 in China on November 28. The company has already sent out media invites for the launch event.

However, just ahead of the launch, the smartphone Honor V10 has appeared on TENAA, the Chinese regulatory authority. The TENAA listing reveals some key specs along with renders of the alleged smartphone.

According to TENAA listing, the handset comes with a code name BND-AL00 and it is coming with Kirin 970 chipset. Here comes the interesting part. The official teaser of the Honor V10 that was released earlier talked about AI-powered Kirin 970. Thus this device with BND-AL00 model number could most probably be the Honor V10 smartphone.

Other Specifications As for the other specifications, the smartphone or "Honor V10" comes with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The Kirin 970 SoC as mentioned earlier will be paired with 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone will likely come in two storage models like 64 GB and 128 GB variants. Cameras As for the cameras, the handset will be sporting a 13-megapixel camera at the front. At the back, Honor V10 will come with a dual camera setup that comprises of 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors. The smartphone will be backed by 3750mAh battery that will be coupled with 22.5W SuperCharge. The good thing for users is that Honor V10 will be running on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 skin on top. Design and Expected Price Talking about the images of the smartphone, the device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a full-screen design. The images also show that Honor V10 will house a metallic chassis. All in all the device looks sleek and premium. Meanwhile, rumors have suggested that the Honor V10 will most likely be coming at a starting price of 2999 Yuan (roughly Rs. 29,403). After Nov. 28 launch in China, the Honor V10 is scheduled to be showcased in London on Dec. 5.

