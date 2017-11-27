Honor V10 will come to India in January 2018: Expected features and specs

Aiming to take on OnePlus 5T, Huawei's sub-brand Honor is gearing up to unveil its bezel-less smartphone Honor V10 in the market soon. The smartphone will come with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled chipset which will be the first from Honor.

While leaks and rumors are popping up every now and then about this smartphone, industry sources have now told IANS that the V10 is likely to be launched in the Chinese market early this week. Further, the sources have stated that Honor will announce the global launch of V10 at an event in London on December 5. Honor is expected to bring the device to India in January.

Talking about some of the features and specs of the device, Honor V10 will come with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB internal memory. The handset will feature a dual rear-facing camera system comprising of a 16 MP+20 MP sensor with a wide aperture range from F/0.95-F/16. UP front the device will sport a 13MP front shooter.

The smartphone will come with a bezel-less, 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160p x 1080p. The device will be backed by a 3750mAh battery and will have new EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. As per reports Honor, V10 will be powered by Kirin 970 chipset -- the Honor's First System on Chip (SoC) with Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that promises an affordable AI ecosystem.

According to the sources, Honor V10 will be available on either Amazon or Flipkart. In any case, we are expecting more announcements on December 5 event where will see the launch of Honor 7X, the successor to the Honor 6X.

As for 7X, the 4GB RAM Honor 7X will feature 16MP high-definition dual-rear cameras and 8MP front camera. It will use the Kirin 659 octa-core processor. The 5.9-inch device with FHD+ FullView Display houses 3340mAh battery and will be available in three variants, with 32, 64 and 128GB internal memory.