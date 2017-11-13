Honor V10 with Kirin 970 SoC to debut in China before global launch

Honor is expected to launch a new smartphone on December 5. As per the information, we have obtained so far, the flagship Honor V10 will get unveiled at the event.

Fresh information sourced from the website anzhuo.cn claims that before the global launch, the Honor V10 will get unveiled first in China on November 28. The smartphone had received its 3C certification in the previous month hinting at imminent launch in the country. Courtesy of the rumors, we already know what the Honor V10 will bring to the table.

The Honor V10 is expected to come with a 5.99-inch display with the aspect ratio of 18:9. This is the same aspect ration that is seen on other flagships such as Galaxy S8/S8 Plus, LG V30 and also the recently launched Huawei Mate 10 duo.

The rumor mill further reveals the smartphone will make use of Huawei's own Kirin 970 processor. So it will be equipped with AI capabilities as well. The memory aspect of the V10 is taken care of by 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage space. This means there will be two variants of the smartphone depending on the native storage space.

In terms of optics, the Honor V10 is speculated to feature a dual camera setup on its back comprising a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. As for software, the device will arrive pre-installed with Huawei's EMUI 6.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

Even if we go by the company's past launch patterns, the Honor V10 would first launch in China before making its way to other markets. However, it may have a different moniker in international markets outside the country.